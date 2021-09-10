dayton-daily-news logo
BOYKIN, Sylvia

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BOYKIN, Sylvia Ann

Sylvia Ann Boykin was born in Dayton, Ohio, to James and

Annie Thornton. She attended Roosevelt High School (class of 1960) during which time she was introduced to Tom Boykin, the love of her life. A woman of faith, strength, and dignity, Sylvia was a housewife and stay at home mom. She was

active in many churches during Tom's military career and after his retirement, most recently at Crestview Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School and vacation Bible school. Many will remember her wisdom and caring with gratitude. Predeceased by her parents and her husband of 60 years, Thomas Boykin. Survived by brother James

Thornton, sisters Florence (Osric) Reavis, Barbara Moss,

Deborah (Richard) Goodson, Carla (Derek) Arnold, children Lynnita (Christopher) Davis, Thomas (Angela) Boykin, Sheila (Anthony) Goodwin, and Roddrick (Patricia) Boykin, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held at a later date. HHRoberts.com.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

