BOYLES, Linda D.

Linda D. Boyles, age 72, of Fairborn, passed away May 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by her husband and daughter. Linda was born October 9, 1949, in Elkins, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Bradford Smith and Bernice Leigh Simmons. She is survived by her husband, David Boyles; daughter, Carrie (Chris) Wooddell; grandson, Andrew Wooddell, sisters, Carol Wolfe, Barb (Gary) Wiseman, June (Jay) Nixon; brother, Gary Smith; and step-father, Arley Simmons. Linda is preceded in death by her beloved son Scott, parents, sister, Delaine Riffle, brother Michael Smith, brothers-in-law Gerald Riffle and

Gerald Wolfe. A private service will be held by the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in memory of Linda. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home.

Belton-Stroup Funeral Home - Fairborn

422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Fairborn, OH

45324

https://www.beltonstroup.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

