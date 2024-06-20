Bozeman-Smith, Patricia



of Dayton, Ohio was born to proud parents, John Wesley and Dorena Miller, Sr., on October 2, 1942. She entered her heavenly rest on Thursday, June 14, 2024. Celebration of Life Services will be held, Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 11am at The Chosen Church, 295 E. Salem Ave., Clayton, Ohio 45315. Visitation 10am until time of service. Pastor Craig Walder, Jr., Officiant.



H.H. Roberts Mortuary



