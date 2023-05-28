X

BOZORGI, Behjat Bozorgi-nia passed away peacefully on Thursday May 18, 2023 in Corona Del Mar CA at the age of 103. Behjat was born in Iran in 1920. She married Asadollah Bozorgi-nia in 1937 and they lived in Tehran Iran and raised two sons. Above all, she valued family and education, values which she passed on to both her sons. Her son Siavosh Bozorgi, MD of Florida became a cardiac surgeon who practiced many years in Dayton, Ohio. Her son Bijan Bozorgi became an electrical engineer and successful businessman in Southern California. She was predeceased by her husband in 1981 and will join him in a private burial in Woodland Cemetery on June 1, 2023. She is survived by her two sons Dr Siavosh Bozorgi (Diane) of FL, and Bijan Bozorgi (Giti) of CA, four grandchildren Darius Bozorgi (Kathy) of CA, Susan Bozorgi (Yery) of FL, Cyrus Bozorgi (Stephanie) of CA, Kamyar Bozorgi (Parastu) of CA. She was fortunate to be survived by nine great-grandchildren Nicholas, Alex, Katie, Matt, Megan, Max, Lillian, and Benjamin of CA, and Samantha of FL. She is also survived by many close extended family members in the US and Europe. We were all blessed to love her and be loved by her. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

