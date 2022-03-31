dayton-daily-news logo
BRACKMAN, Pasty

BRACKMAN (Crump),

Patsy Marie

Age 84, passed away Monday, March 28th, 2022, early in the morning surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born July 11, 1937, to the late Harl Houston and Dora (Mitchell) Crump in

Nicholas, Kentucky. The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm on Friday, April 1 at Hale Sarver Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. Online memories of Patsy may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

Funeral Home Information

Hale Sarver Funeral Home

284 N. Miami St.

West Milton, OH

45383

https://www.hale-sarver.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

