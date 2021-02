BRACKNEY, A. Joan



97, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021, in Oakwood Village. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on December 9, 1923, the daughter of Albert and Ilva



(Ferguson) Parker. Survivors include three sons and spouses, David (Judy) Brackney, William (Jenny) Brackney and Brian Brackney; five grandchildren, Sharon Safley, Brenda Flory, Evan, Bobby and Josh Brackney; nine great-grandchildren, Jeff Koster, Jessica Kapp and Jodie Menda, Alexis, Cooper, Noah and Graham Brackney, Ericka and Amanda Flory and four great-great grandchildren, Aubree and Abigail Kapp, Mya Menda and Jaden Koster. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawton in 2004 and daughter-in-law, Molly in 1994. A private service will be held in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with burial in Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty, Ohio.