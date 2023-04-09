Braden, Phyllis



Braden, Phyllis, 74 of Springfield passed away April 2, 2023. She was born in Maysville, KY, the daughter of Willie and Winnetta Braden. Phyllis was a member of the former Oakland Presbyterian Church. She was part of Community Living and worked for TAC Industries and as a server at Fazoli's Restaurant. Phyllis enjoyed feeding the squirrels and watching the Price Is Right. Phyllis never knew a stranger and had a friendly nature. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Terry, Richard, Julie, Lewis, Billie, Ricky, and Ronnie Braden; and her longtime friend and roommate Edith Smith. Survivors include her sister Marilyn Valentour; close friends Carol and Kathy; and the loving and caring staff of Independent Living of Ohio. Visitation will be Friday, April 14, 2023 beginning at 1:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Phyllis will follow at 2:00PM. Burial to follow in Byron Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



