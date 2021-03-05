X

Ronnie Lynn Braden, 68, of Springfield, passed away February 27, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born December 14, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Willy and Winetta (Wright) Braden. Ronnie is survived by a sister, Phyllis Braden and many friends and care givers who have assisted him over the years. He is preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Masks are required please. Burial will follow in Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

