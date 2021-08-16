BRADLEY, Marcia

dayton-daily-news logo
Age 94, of Oxford, passed away on August 9, 2021. She was born on August 29, 1926, to the late Earl and Ida (nee Crawford) Ayers. She is preceded in death by her

husband, Loren Bradley, brothers, and sister. Marcia is

survived by her children, Bruce (the late Sara) Miller, Carol

Miller Johnson, Tony Bradley and Penny (Keith) Bradley Gregory; 11 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and

nephews. Marcia worked on Miami University's Campus for over 20 years. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 10am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11am at Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056. Interment to follow at Woodside Cemetery in Oxford. Online condolences may be made at


www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home

5086 College Corner Pike

Oxford, OH

45056

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

