Bradshaw, Paul Roger



Paul Roger Bradshaw, 92, of Springfield, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 at his home. He was born September 5th, 1931 in Jamestown, Ohio the son of Robert Dunn and Phoebe M. (Reeves) Bradshaw. Paul served his country in the United States Navy and retired from Cooper Cameron Corp after 38 years of service working as an engine assembler. He enjoyed farming and rebuilding tractors. Paul will always be known for his strong work ethic. Paul is survived by his wife, Mickie (McMullen) Bradshaw; children: Mark Bradshaw (Char), Karin Combs (Mike) and Tami Arnold (Bob); sister, Nancy Dalton; grandchildren: Amanda Roehl (Andy), Melinda Johnson (Buddy), Kassie Coffman (Bryan) and Sara Wright (Scott); great-grandchildren: Payton & Caleb Johnson, Alex & Anderson Roehl, Olivia Wright, Conor & Charles Coffman; good friend, Carl Myers; his beloved dog, Susie and many nieces and nephews. Paul is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Allen, Bernard, Rosanna & Russella. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 27th from 3 -5 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with military honors at 5 p.m. Graveside services will be at a later date. Special thanks to Ohio Hospice of Dayton, the crisis nurses and a big thanks to Kristen Barclay. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com