Branagh, Marie

BRANAGH (Rodrigues), Marie



Marie (Rodrigues) Branagh, formerly of Huber Heights, passed into eternal life at home in



Austin, TX, on 12/11/2021.



Marie's battle with lymphoma ended just 4 days shy of her 87th birthday. She is now united in Heaven with those whom she loved dearly - her parents Joseph and Mary Rodrigues, her husband of 54 years Robert J. Branagh and her brothers Paul and Joe Rodrigues.



She leaves behind 5 children, 3 sons-in-law, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson who simultaneously mourn her loss and celebrate her life.



Her life's work was her family - she gave everything to ensure her children knew they were loved, supported, capable and amazing. With each marriage and birth, her capacity to love only grew. Every single person who came into the family grew to love and be loved by Mom/Grandma.



Her ability to listen without judgement, love without limits, speak from the heart, and find humor in every day are traits her family will miss dearly.



Dad once said Mom had the capacity to light up a room with her smile - and she did. Wherever she followed dad around the country, it was Mom who reached out and made friends in neighbors and coworkers. To this day, we all have fond memories of the people Mom brought into our lives and



continued to stay in contact with well after they had left the area.



Her Portuguese heritage ensured no one left the house thirsty or hungry. We children learned to specify if we wanted



American or Portuguese size portions. Mom was bi-lingual, having been the daughter of immigrants from Madeira,



Portugal.



Marie was a child of God, a devout Catholic with a strong relationship with the Virgin Mary. As such, we pray to Mary that she will take care of our most special mom, reunite her with her loved ones and may God give her everlasting life.



A Funeral Mass was held in Austin, Texas, on December 16, 2021. A celebration of Marie's Life will be held in the Spring 2022 in Utica, New York, with burial in Cohoes, New York, to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in



Marie's name to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 12041 Bittern Hollow, Austin, TX 78758. Messages of sympathy at https://www.beckchapels.com/obituary/marie-branagh.

