BRANCATO, Frank

BRANCATO, Jr., Frank Louis "Hap"



Frank (Hap) Louis Brancato, Jr., 94, of Kettering, OH, passed in his sleep, July 17, 2021, at Walnut Creek Nursing Center. He was born May 26, 1927, in Jersey City, NJ, to Helen Louise (Roat) Brancato-whose lineage served in the Revolutionary



War-and Frank Louis Brancato, a first-generation Italian



American (both deceased). He was raised in Clinton Corners, NY, from where he entered the US Navy (1944-46) and served his country, as did his brothers, Robert Tracy (Army), Phillip Brancato (Marines) and George Brancato (Marines), all



preceded him in death.



In 1952, he married Frances Catherine Feeny, in Pompton Lakes, NJ, where they welcomed daughters Jody (Brancato) Yarnall (Gary) and Bonnie (Brancato) Butcher (Larry). In West Milford, NJ, they welcomed daughter Jill Brancato. Working hard to support his family, Hap developed his intuitive



machinist skills eventually working for Swiss Company, Bobst Champlain, and in 1973 was transferred to the Midwest. Upon retirement, Hap and Fran traveled the USA, Canada, and Mexico in a motorhome. After five years they settled in Miamisburg, OH where in 2006 Fran passed away.



He is loved by grandchildren, Joshua (Erinn) Miller, Naomi (David) Derwent, Catherine (Tyler) Call, Michael (Jennifer) Miller, Samuel Yarnall; Blaine Butcher (Colleen Gallick), and Sarah (Alex) Criado; Chelsea (Jack) Thomas, Tyler (TJ) McFarland; and great-grandchildren Kora, Sydney, and Trent Derwent; Levi Harvey; and Liam Miller.



Hap replied to every "How are you?" with "I'm great! I woke up this morning." He will be missed.



