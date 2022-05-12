BRANDEBERRY, Matthew



Age 45, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Matthew is survived by his wife of 21 years, Michelle Brandeberry; children, Jackson, Rollin and Ava Brandeberry; parents, Steve and Beth Brandeberry; best friend and brother, Jason (Michelle) Brandeberry; friends, Josh, Rob, Chris, Cheri, Phil, and Elliot; numerous



relatives and friends. Matthew had a larger than life, loving, and boisterous personality. He had a fierce love for his family and was affectionately known as Uncle Turkey to his niece and nephews. The outdoors were his life. He loved hiking, gardening, canoeing and animals,



especially dogs, birds, and fish. He made hot sauces with his father and son from his home grown peppers and was known to enjoy a craft IPA from time to time. He was an eagle scout and went on to design exhibits for museums. He was a great listener and enjoyed helping people tell their story. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 16th at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17th at the Church of Transfiguration, 972 S.



Miami St., West Milton. In lieu of flowers, please send



donations to the National Park Foundation, give.nationalparks.org. E-mail condolences may be sent by



going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

