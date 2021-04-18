BRANDENBURG, Charles

BRANDENBURG,



Rev. Charles



Age 91, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with his Lord, on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at



Hospice of Dayton where he had been a patient for two weeks. He was born January 18, 1930, in Hamilton, Ohio, and lived in the Miami Valley area all his life. He was a



Service Advisor for area Auto Dealerships for 23 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God, and had formerly pastored several area churches. He



enjoyed woodworking. Preceding him in death were his



parents, Willie Guy and Ethel (McIntosh) Brandenburg; one son, Ron Brandenburg; one daughter, Cheryl Brandenburg; and one granddaughter, Faith Cox. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Brandenburg; five children, Jerry (Deloris) Brandenburg, Belita (Arnie) Rowan, Craig Brandenburg, Charla (Brian) Lanier, and Chris (Lindsey) Brandenburg; eight grandchildren, Brandon, David, Kaleb, Courtney, Misty,



Charity, Chandler and Carissa; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry (Isabelle) Brandenburg; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be



Tuesday, April 20, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Interment will be at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stratford Heights Church of God Mission Fund, 4419 Nelson Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the



family at www.herr-riggs.com.

