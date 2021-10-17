BRANDENBURG, Janet M.



78, of Miamisburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Janet was a longtime resident of Miamisburg. She was married for 59 years to her loving



husband Charles Dale Brandenburg. She had two daughters, Yvonne (Terry) Rader, Connie Brandenburg; two grandsons, Terry Rader Jr., Alex Rader; two granddaughters, Brooklyn (Luke) Phipps, Brittany (Tyler) Schwing. Janet just became a great-grandmother to Greyson Schwing. Janet loved her



family and grandchildren. She loved family get-togethers and would cook all day with her husband Dale. She was always baking for friends and family. Janet loved her flowers and was always working in the yard. She retired at the end of 2006 from Kingston Nursing Home of Miamisburg. She worked there for over 25 years and had many friends and dearly loved the residents. Janet was a Christian and a member of Victory Hill Baptist Church. She wanted to be at church anytime that she could, and loved Gospel music. She was loved by many and will be missed.



Services will be held at Victory Hill Baptist Church, 706 Upper Miamisburg Rd., Miamisburg on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 12:00 pm. Viewing will be held two hours before the funeral services (from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm.). Leading the service will be Pastor Dick Harrelson. Her final resting place will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery following services. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.

