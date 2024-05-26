Brandenburg, Leslie Ann



Leslie Ann Brandenburg, age 45 of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Leslie was born in Dayton on March 1, 1979. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sue Anna Marie Brandenburg. Leslie is survived by her father, Larry Brandenburg; step-mother, Brenda Brandenburg; sister, Lisa (Richard) Hensely; niece, Ashley (David) Feverston; nephew, James Brandenburg; great-nephews, Lukas Brandenburg and Dylan Brandenburg; great-niece, Lauren Feverston; aunt, Loretta (Art) Rasor; uncle, Rick Brandenburg and many other relatives and friends. Leslie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is finally at peace with her mother. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 11:30am - 12:30pm at the Redemption Christian Tabernacle, 11780 N Dixie Dr., Tipp City, OH 45371. A celebration of life will follow at 12:30pm. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com