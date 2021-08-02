BRANDENBURG, Loyse



Age 88 of West Carrollton passed away Friday, July 30, 2021. Loyse was born March 31, 1933, in Booneville, KY, to the late Andrew and Mae (Peters) Brandenburg. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Frigidaire Division of General Motors. Surviving is his sister, Joyce and husband Tom McKenny; nieces and nephews, Michael (Jerri) McKenny,



Teresa (Tony) Westphal, Barbara (Phil) Williams; great-nieces and nephews, Andrew (Staten), Adam, Megan McKenny, Carly, Lindsey, Taylor Westphal, Kacie Williams; and great-great-nephew and niece, Joseph McKenny and Emma McKenny. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 S. Alex Rd., West Carrollton. Graveside funeral services will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH.

