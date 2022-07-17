BRANDENBURG, Robert

BRANDENBURG, Jr.,



Robert Earl "Bob"



Age 73 of Troy, formerly Tipp City and Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on July 1st, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Bob was born December 17, 1948. He is the son of Robert and Dorothy (Vaniman) Brandenburg. Bob was a 1967 graduate of Meadowdale High School. He was a 1969 graduate of Sinclair College of Business. Bob was a loving husband, son, brother, father, uncle, cousin and friend. But above all, Bob was a devoted grandfather. He loved his family beyond measure and talked about the success of his daughters often. Bob enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, fishing, boating, and lawncare. He was an avid supporter of the Tipp City Eagles, Troy Eagles, Troy Moose, Troy Redmans, Troy Fish and Game, and Troy American Legion. Bob was always telling jokes and he knew how to make anyone laugh. He will be greatly missed. Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife of 35 years, Bonnie Brandenburg, his parents Bob Sr. and Dottie, his brother Douglas Brandenburg, in-laws Richard and Annette Hoffman, brother in-law Rick Hoffman and nephew Max Hoffman. He is survived by his 3 loving daughters, Dana Brandenburg of Huber Heights, Robyn (James) Lee of Baltimore, MD, Michelle (Joseph) Hiegel and grandchildren Nevaeh and Tyler Hiegel of Troy, sisters-in-law Amy (James) Leighty and Kelley Hoffman, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held on July 23, 2022, at 11:30 AM at McKendree United Methodist Church, 2025 Dayton Brandt Rd., Troy, OH. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Troy or Tipp City Eagles Children's Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit



