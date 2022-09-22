BRANDNER, Herb "Butch"



Herb "Butch" Brandner, passed away on September 16, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. He suffered a fall on August 29th and was taken to Bethesda North Hospital where he remained until he was transferred to Hospice on September 16. Butch was born in Mercy Hospital, Hamilton, OH, to Gladys (Brick) and Bernard Brandner on November 18, 1942. His Father was killed in action on October 9, 1944, in Germany. His Mother died in 2004. Butch was married on November 27, 1963, to Roberta "Bobbie" Becker at St. Veronica's Church in Hamilton. They met at a High School Football game in 1959 and were pretty much together from then on. Butch was a very proud father to three children, Jeff (Penny) Brandner, Michelle Hawkins and Jessica Brander; and grandfather to Sam and Spencer Hawkins, Kaylee and Jalynn Hopkins, Steve (Beth) Theiss and Tracy (David) Grimes; great-grandfather to Josh, Brady, Benjamin Theiss and Evan and Dylan Grimes; and his special little peanut, Kaesen Hopkins - in a brief three years they became the very best buddies. His work ethic carried over to his three children and grandchildren. He began working in a print shop at age 15. Butch was employed as a machinist at General Electric from 1965 to 2000. Please join us for A Celebration of Life to be held at Veteran's Park – The Michael J. Colligan Lodge, 20 New London Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, September 26th, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Butch would request you dress very casual… he hated events where he had to wear a tie and suit/sport coat. Please join us to celebrate his life. Condolences may be left at



