BRANDNER, Virginia "Lee" Virginia "Lee" Brandner, age 91, our beloved mother, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Hamilton, Ohio. Virginia was born in Perry County, Kentucky, on November 25, 1928, to Butler Wilson and Jallie (Watkins) Wilson. She married William Brandner on June 21, 1947, and was married for 35 years until his death in 1982. She cared deeply for her family; her children, Linda (Edwin) Manning, Tom (Anita) Brandner, Terry (Donna) Brandner, Jane (David) Kindness, Mary (Joe) Bowling, and Tim Brandner; sixteen grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Virginia was a 1946 graduate of Notre Dame Academy, proprietor with her husband of Town and Country Meats and Brandner's Food Market; a member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church; enjoyed gardening, and cherished time spent with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Timothy Brandner; daughter, Mary (Brandner) Bowling; grandsons, Jason and Danny Brandner; son-in-law, Edwin Manning; siblings, Mary Vessely, Ruth Blankenburg, Ledford and Raymond Wilson. Virginia had a beautiful heart and will be remembered for her devotion to her faith, unconditional love to her family and friends, and her kindness to others. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.browndawsonflick.com.

