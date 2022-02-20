Hamburger icon
BRANDT, Helen

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BRANDT, Helen Carol

On February 18, 2022, Helen Carol Brandt (nee Redmon);

beloved mother of Frank Charles Brandt, Jr.; cherished

sister of Pamela Reed, and

William T. Redmon, Jr.; dear grandmother of W.

Christopher Brandt, Kirsten

Renee Brandt, and Stevie Brandt. Born on December 28, 1947, Helen was a graduate of Eastern High School in Baltimore, Maryland. She worked for CareFirst/BlueCross and was a civilian employee for the Air Force in Dayton, Ohio.

Services private. Please omit flowers.

