BRANDT, Helen Carol
On February 18, 2022, Helen Carol Brandt (nee Redmon);
beloved mother of Frank Charles Brandt, Jr.; cherished
sister of Pamela Reed, and
William T. Redmon, Jr.; dear grandmother of W.
Christopher Brandt, Kirsten
Renee Brandt, and Stevie Brandt. Born on December 28, 1947, Helen was a graduate of Eastern High School in Baltimore, Maryland. She worked for CareFirst/BlueCross and was a civilian employee for the Air Force in Dayton, Ohio.
Services private. Please omit flowers.
