Brasier, Rachel

BRASIER (Loftis), Rachel Elizabeth



Went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Rachel was born on April 7, 1937, in Crossville, TN, the daughter of Odell and Lyda (Elmore) Loftis. Rachel graduated from Fairmont High School in 1955. Rachel is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joe M. Brasier; daughter and son-in-law Renee and Dennis Zimmer; grandsons Michael (Sara) and



Caleb Zimmer; all of Dayton. Friends may call from 10 to 11 AM on Monday, March 6, 2023, at David's Cemetery Chapel, 4600 Mad River Rd, Dayton, OH 45429. Funeral services to follow on Monday at 11 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Christian High School Theatre Department, 9391 Washington Church Road, Miamisburg, OH 45342. Services entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering.

