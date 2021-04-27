BRATTON, Russell P.



Age 66, of Gratis, OH, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. He was born



December 26, 1954, in Hamilton, OH, to the late Robert and Irma Bratton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Lawrence Bratton and Robert Bratton, Jr. He is survived by his sister Pat Fox of Eaton, OH; brother James Bratton of Gratis, OH; sister-in-law Diana Bratton; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 113 Ada Doty Street,



Gratis, OH. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. Memorial contributions may be sent to Preble County



Humane Society, PO Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320. Online



