BRAUN, Anthony "Tony"



Age 62, of Springboro, was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Visitation will be 5-8PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. Funeral Mass will be at 10:15 AM on Wednesday, January 19 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish, 9579 Yankee Rd, Springboro, with a private, family only graveside service. For full obituary please visit www.routsong.com. Live Stream of service will be available through ST. Marys as well as Routsong Funeral home's YouTube page. In lieu of flowers please



consider a donation to the wounded warrior's project.

