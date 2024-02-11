Braun, Charles R. "Chuck"



Age 87, passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on November 7, 1936 in Hamilton, the son of Charles and Emma (Nagla) Braun. Chuck was a 1954 graduate of Hamilton High. He married, the love of his life, Carol Bradbury on June 8, 1957 and they were married for 66 years. Charles was employed by General Motors for 40 years retiring in 1995 as superintendent for shipping and handling. He was a member of Tellico Community Church in Loudon, TN and volunteered at the Good Samaritan Organization in Loudon. Chuck was a past member of Hamilton JC's, Hamilton Elks Lodge #93, and served on many committees at Grace United Methodist Church. He was an avid golfer and had spent many days on his boat at Tellico Lake with Carol. He is survived by his wife, Carol Braun, his children; Karen (Marc) Russell, Liberty Township, Tari (Scott) Wright, Seven Mile, Jeff Braun, Katy, TX, and Emily McClintock, Evanston, IL; his grandchildren, Abigail Russell, Laura Grace (Bailey) Short, Emily (Ryan) Butler, Chris (Katie) Braun, Amanda Braun (Justin Davis), Steven Braun, Kate, Mary, and Jack McClintock and seven great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Rev. Timothy Goodman officiating. A visitation will be from 12 Noon until the time of the Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Fort Hamilton Hospital Foundation, 329 North Third Street, Hamilton, Ohio, 45011. Chuck and Carol created a wonderful life for their family. We are all very grateful for the legacy he left. Many thanks to friends and family in Hamilton and Tellico Village and also the doctors and staff at UT Hospital, Knoxville and Kettering Health Hamilton for the compassionate care he was given. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



