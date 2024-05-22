Braun (Jefferies), Mary Flo



BRAUN, Mary Flo



(nee Jefferies)



Age 83, of Hamilton passed away May 20, 2024. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-until time of funeral service (12 Noon), Friday, May 24, 2024, at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairfield. Full obit/ Condolences offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com



