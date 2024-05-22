Braun, Mary

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Braun (Jefferies), Mary Flo

BRAUN, Mary Flo

(nee Jefferies)

Age 83, of Hamilton passed away May 20, 2024. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-until time of funeral service (12 Noon), Friday, May 24, 2024, at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairfield. Full obit/ Condolences offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Ketring, Kerry
2
Davison, Ralph
3
Morgan, Christine
4
Murphy, Leon
5
Kreitzer, Glenn
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top