Braun (Jefferies), Mary Flo
BRAUN, Mary Flo
(nee Jefferies)
Age 83, of Hamilton passed away May 20, 2024. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-until time of funeral service (12 Noon), Friday, May 24, 2024, at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairfield. Full obit/ Condolences offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
