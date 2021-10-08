BRAUSCH, Richard J.



Richard J. Brausch age 73 of Fairfield passed away Friday, October 1, 2021. He was born January 24, 1948, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Leo A. and Loretta (nee Moulliet) Brausch. Mr. Brausch was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was employed as a surveyor. He was a very active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fairfield and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his stepson Justin Burns; his former spouse Paula Wiesenmaier; two sisters Jean (Edward) Quinn and Roberta Morris; one brother Leo (Cindy) Brausch, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Sacred Heart Church 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM, with Father Larry Tharp, officiating. Burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Hamilton. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family.



www.websterfuneralhomes.com