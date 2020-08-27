BRAY, Virginia Lee Durham Virginia Lee Durham Bray, of West Chester, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020, at the age of 82. Virginia was born on September 7th, 1937, to Hershel & Lena Durham in Eubank, Kentucky. Virginia Is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Venus Durham, Edna Morena and brother, Bennie Durham. Virginia attended Eastern Kentucky University, graduating with an Education Degree. Virginia began her teaching career at Waynesburg Elementary and continued her love for teaching at Lakota Local school in West Chester, Ohio, for 35 years. Virginia was loved by her students and fellow teachers. Virginia also enjoyed playing piano for her Church, spending time with her family, traveling & reading books. Virginia was awarded the honor of being a Kentucky Colonel. Virginia is survived by her sister, Phyllis Durham Mullins, family members, Angela, Lisa, Jeff, Patty, Tony, Theresa, Shonda, Stephen & Pamela, and great nieces and nephews. Virginia will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Visitation will be held for family only at Pilot Church, 4420 KY-328, Eubank, KY 42567, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 1:30 PM until time of funeral service at 2 PM. Masks and Social Distancing will be required. Barnett, Demrow, and Friend Funeral Home are handling services. Donations may be sent to Hospice of Southwest Ohio.

