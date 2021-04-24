BRAY, Virginia

BRAY (nee Osborne),



Virginia "Ginny"



Age 93 of Ross, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Ginny was born in



Middletown, Ohio, but was raised on the Osborne family farm in Crab Orchard,



Kentucky. She studied education at Eastern Kentucky



University. She was united in marriage to Raymond Bray in 1948. He preceded her in death in 2008 after 60 years of marriage. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Ross and a beloved substitute teacher in Ross Local Schools for 18 years. She and



Raymond enjoyed traveling and visited many places around the country. They especially loved their years visiting Myrtle Beach. She is survived by her children: Nancy (Sam) Schradin, Diane, Garland, and Jeff (Mary Lou) Bray; her grandchildren: Brandi (Nick) Emenaker, Aaron (Erin) Schradin, Kris (Linda) Garland, Chessie (Eric) Witt, Jeff Bray, Natalie (Steve) Engel, and Lindsay (Dan) Robards, and fourteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, church family, and dear neighbors. Ginny loved to serve God, her church, her community, and her family. She thrived on being involved in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives. She touched so many lives and will surely be missed. Memorials can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati and to the Alzheimer's Association. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Monday, April 26, 2021, from 12:00 noon until the time of the private funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Online



condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

