Brazauskas, Charles "Chuck"



Brazauskas, Charles "Chuck", age 93, of Kettering, OH passed away Friday, November 22, 2024. Charles was the last surviving child of Enoch and Rose (Yurelonis) Brazauskas. Enoch and Rose emigrated to the United States from Lithuania and were proud of their heritage. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Bette in 1999. Charles is survived by four nieces, Phyllis Taylor, Loretta Marley, Donna Murowski and Twila Berst. Charles was an accountant and worked his entire career for Joyce Industries. He enjoyed golf and collecting antiques. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 12:00 pm at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Burial will be in David's Cemetery. Memorials in his memory may be directed to Hospice of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com