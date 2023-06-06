Breakfield, Robert



Robert L. Breakfield, 72 years of Lucasville, passed away on Saturday June 3, 2023 at his residence.



Bobby was born on November 2, 1950 in Dayton. The son of the late William and Virginia (Wical) Breakfield. Beside his parents, he is also preceded by an infant brother, Denver Lee Breakfield, brother, Fred (Margaret) Breakfield and sister, Joanna (Jerry) Brewington.



He was a 1969 graduate of Patterson Co-op in Dayton. He joined the Marines after graduating and was discharged honorably after two years. At this time, he started working as a machinist for ACME Screw in Beavercreek for 11 years.



Bobby is survived by his daughter, Carey Elaine Breakfield of Bellbrook, step-son, James (Dawn) Frasher of Trotwood, grandchildren, Travis (Kelsey) Frasher of Englewood, Taylor Frasher of Kettering and David Frasher of Dayton, great grandson, Rowan Frasher, sister, Barbara Elaine Breakfield Hawes of Sciotoville, special friend who he thougth of as a brother from another mother, Keith Newsome of Lucasville and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral Services will be 4:00 PM Friday June 9, 2023 at the Thompson Funeral Home.



Friends may call from 2:00 PM until time of services on Friday at the Thompson Funeral home.



