BRECKLER, Russell Alan



Age 66, of Bellbrook, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Miami Valley South Hospital. He was born on October 10, 1955, in Dayton, OH, to Robert and Virginia (Holycross) Breckler. He attended Fairmont East High School and completed 3 years at Wright State University. Russ was a Facilities Manager at Wright State University and The Nutter Center. He worked out often, lifting weights, hiking and cycling. He enjoyed traveling, reading, studying and learning new things. Russ is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bruce. He is survived by his son Rob (Deana) Breckler, his 3 grandchildren BriAnna, Brooklyn and Brenden and his sisters, Connie (Galen) Siler, Joyce Deis and Sherri Breckler, and by his faithful companion, his dog Maverick. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends on Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 4pm to 6pm with a Memorial Service at 5pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

