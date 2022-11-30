BRENNAN, Noreen T.



Age 78, of Dayton, passed away November 23, 2022, at Woodland Alzheimer Community. Noreen was born March 28, 1944, in Toledo, OH, to Francis and Alice Brennan. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. After working for Toledo Hospital for 20 years she retired and moved to Dayton. While in Dayton, she worked for several nursing homes as a medical records director. Noreen enjoyed dancing and singing. Her family was the true joy in her life, especially spending time with her grandchildren and babysitting for her nieces and nephews.



She is survived by her daughter, Julie Brennan-Jones; grandchildren, Alexis and Ian Jones; sister, Sharon (Dave) Ambroski; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sandy Rabel and Bernadette McNary.



The family will receive guests on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300). Funeral Mass will begin Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 2240 Castlewood Dr., Toledo, OH 43613 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. in church. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Alzheimer Association.



To leave a special message for Noreen's family, please visit



www.NewcomerToledo.com