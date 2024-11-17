Brennan, Robert

Brennan Jr., Robert Gerard "Chard" "Jerry"



Robert G. Brennan Jr. was born on January 6, 1937 in Oneida, NY to Robert and Hilda Pitcher Brennan. Chard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Thomas and John Douglas; son, David; his dear uncle and aunt: Walter and Barbara Brennan O'Brien; and special friend, Rita Baugh. He is survived by his wife, Pat (nee, Church); children: Julie Brennan Boganwright, Jeff (Sharon) Brennan and Timothy Brennan; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and cousin/sister, Nancy (husband, Don) Zamperetti and family. Chard attended school in Oneida, NY. Graduated from the University of Dayton in 1959 (civil engineering) and worked for the City of Dayton Water Department for 30 years. He served proudly in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany for almost 4 years. Outside of work, Chard was an all-around active guy. He camped, skied, fished, golfed, canoed, flew planes and danced - oh man, could he dance! Great times at the Czech Club. Never a dull moment. He spent many hours enjoying a good walk while playing bad golf as part of the infamous "Holemasters" (the Goekes, O'Learys and the Westendorfs). He and Pat traveled/camped the United States, Canada, Europe and Irelrys and the Westendorfs. Summers were almost always spent in Ely, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and upstate New York fishing, golfing, and, of course, bar hopping. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal" In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Czechoslovakian Club of Dayton or your favorite charity. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.



Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Chard or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



