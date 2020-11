BRENNER, Robert G.



Robert G. Brenner 93, of Lewisburg, OH, died Monday, Nov. 2. Preble County Farmer for over 50 years. Survivors: Wife of 73 years: Lillian (Harshbarger) Brenner; Children: Betty Brenner; David & Virginia Brenner; 2 Grandchildren, 6 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Graveside service 1:00 PM Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, Glenn Haven Memorial Park – New Carlisle, OH. www.barnesfuneralhome.com.