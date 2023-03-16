Breno, Ruby Jean



"Ruby Jean (Burgess) Breno, 91, of Palm Bay, Fl, passed away in Florida on Saturday, March 04, 2023. She was born in Flemingsburg, Ky on January 27, 1932 to Orville Wright & Edna Mae (Daniel) Burgess. When she was 9 yrs old, her family moved to Vandalia, OH where she lived until moving to Florida in 1995. Ruby attended Vandalia-Butler schools & was a majorette at Butler High School for 4 yrs & head majorette for 2 yrs, graduating in the Class of 1950. In 1955, while working at a Vandalia sandwich shop, she caught the eye of a handsome man recently out of the USAF named Bill Breno. Soon, they were married, & together they raised one daughter & five sons-all 5 of the boys being born within 3 yrs & 10 months. Ruby worked for the Vandalia-Butler City School District as a cafeteria worker, a nurse's aide & a school bus driver. Her most favorite was being the bus driver, & she thoroughly enjoyed interacting with the students. She was a top-notch morel mushroom hunter, a good bowler, a decent golfer, a lively dancer & a talented yodeler. But, her most favorite hobby was bingo, & she called herself a bingo-nut. Until the pandemic, she was a regular attendee at Calvary Chapel church in West Melbourne, Fl. Ruby never met a stranger & was naturally outgoing & friendly right up to the very end. She was preceded in death by her oldest son Mark Breno, & is survived by her daughter, Theresa (John) Grimes, sons, Matthew (Teri) Breno & William "Butch" Breno all of Brevard County, Fl, & her twin sons, John Breno & Jerome "JB" (Vicki) Breno of Dayton, grandsons, Jeremy, Mark, Jared, Lucas & Josiah, granddaughters, Jessica, Christine, Emily, Katie, Ali & Abby, 17 great grandchildren, brothers, Bill Burgess & Danny (Louise) Burgess, of Ohio, special sister in laws, Valerie Brady & Elaine Hoffman, & the mothers of six of her grandchildren, Kim Breno, April Breno, Sherry Breno & Rhonda Amonds. Services for Ruby will be held in Florida & in Ohio. In Ohio, memorial services will be held from 10:00-11:30 am on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Morton-Whetstone Funeral Home 139 S Dixie Dr in Vandalia. Private graveside services will immediately follow.

