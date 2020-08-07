BRENTS, David R. David R. Brents, age 75, of New Carlisle, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born June 27, 1945, in Huntsville, Alabama, the son of the late Marvin and Pauline Brents, Sr. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Marvin Brents Jr., Michael Brents Sr., Wanda Brents; and son-in-law, Scott Treon. David is survived by his wife, Pamela; children, Michelle (David) Bowen, Shauna (Tracy) Schramke, Lenae Treon, Sabrina (David) Blazer, Ryan (Johanna) Brents; grandchildren, Rachelle (Lloyd) Barnett, Brandon (Tessie) Bowen, Kaila Treon, Martin Lambright, Madilyn Treon, Emily Lambright, Lane Brents, Daniel Lambright, Josh Brents, Cole Brents, Tad Schramke, Emma Treon; 2 great-grandchildren, Reigan Wells and Ella Barnett; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. David was a Refueling Maintenance Supervisor and retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a civilian. He enjoyed camping, golfing, hunting, water skiing and anything to do with cars, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 4 pm - 7 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45424). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

