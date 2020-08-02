BREWER, Allen James "Smiley" 91, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020, in his home at 10 Wilmington Place, Dayton, Ohio. He was born prematurely in Newport, Vermont, on May 25, 1929. His parents, Charles Lawrence and Mary Derusha Brewer were Canadian citizens. Smiley was raised in Beebe, Quebec, Canada, until he joined the United States Air Force (one of his proudest accomplishments) in 1948 and served his country until his retirement as the rank of Major in 1971. In 1953, in Madison, Wisconsin, he met and married the love of his life, Anne Galligan, to whom he was married for 64 years upon her death in 2017. Their union produced 7 children: Barbara (Jeffrey Rollman) Berger, Patricia Morgan (Don) Seager, Thomas (Julia) Brewer, Catherine Levesseur (Doug) Hines, Teresa (Matt) Gnau, Timothy (Robbin Gaugler) Brewer, Mary Beth (Randy) Abbott; 16 grandchildren; 8 great- grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren on the way, and dear friends Beth and Mark Goodin. Smiley was preceded in death by his loving parents, his only brother Arnold Brewer, and his great-grandson, Wilson Patterson. Smiley was a member of Mary, Help of Christians parish in Fairborn, Ohio, where he served as an usher and in the Knights of Columbus organization. Once retired from the USAF, Smiley embarked on another career as an industrial salesman for the Anchor Rubber Company in Dayton, Ohio. He enjoyed making sales calls, where he was always comfortable with CEO's as well as those who worked on the assembly line. He was popular, and well known for bringing delicious donuts to share with all. Smiley retired for a second time and enjoyed golfing (always joking that he had two pairs of pants in case he got a "hole in one"). Smiley and Anne enjoyed spending winters in Kissimmee, Florida, where he adored working for Disney's Animal Kingdom. Smiley and Anne also traveled the country visiting friends in the Circus Fans of America and Circus Model Builders organizations, usually sporting a red clown nose for instant laughs. Smiley loved being "Smiley the Clown", a sad sack clown connecting with crowds at festivals and parades. He also brought joy to patrons at Cassano's Pizza King as "Pepperoni the Clown" for many years. He served his community via the Enon Lions Club, participating in various activities, including visiting homes as Santa Claus during the holidays. Smiley never met a stranger and always saw the best in others, a trait that will be passed down through many generations to come. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff and his friends at 10 Wilmington Place who took such good care of him and formed wonderful friendships in the last seven years, as well as to Dr. Steven K. Swedlund for his longtime, kind and wonderful care of Smiley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate, or the Honor Flight, honorflight.org, in Smiley's memory. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service will be delayed until everyone can gather safely. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton to leave a special message for Smiley's family.

