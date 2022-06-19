BREWER, Robert "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Brewer, age 73 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Bob was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 8, 1949, and joined the U.S. Army after leaving high school. After serving honorably in the Vietnam War, he returned to Ohio and settled down in Hamilton. He worked for Fenton Rigging for many years.



Bob is survived by his loving wife, Marsha Goins Brewer; his son, Robby Brewer; his stepsons, Mark Anthony Goins and Gary (Angela) Goins and family; and a special friend, Emmett Colwell; as well as many extended family members and close friends.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 5:00 PM until the time of his Funeral Service at 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, with Chaplain Tracy Paul Downs officiating. Inurnment at Hickory Flat Cemetery will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home of Hamilton, Ohio. www.browndawsonflick.com.

