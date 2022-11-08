BREWSTER,



Edward James



Edward James Brewster, age 79, went home to be with God on Monday, October 31st, 2022. Edward was born on May 30th, 1943, in Ragland, Alabama. Following his graduation from high school, Edward enlisted in the United States Army and dutifully served from 1963 to 1969. He retired from Honda after decades of service.



Edward enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. He loved sitting outside and watching the hummingbirds. Edward was a passionate member of the Amateur Radio community and very proud of his licensure as an Amateur Radio Operator, fondly known under his call sign, KA8TDG.



Edward was a faithful member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church for many years and found great comfort and enjoyment in fellowship with the St. John family. He was a member of the Male Chorus, Photography Ministry, Married Couple Ministry, and Men's Church School class.



Edward was a loving and devoted husband, father, uncle, and friend who will be sorely missed by all those whose lives he touched in so many ways.



Edward is survived by his Wife, Jacqueline Gee Brewster (Springfield, Ohio); Daughter, Anita House (Springfield, Ohio); Grandson, Cory House (Columbus, Ohio); Granddaughter, Kennedy House (Springfield, Ohio); Sisters, Genell Williams (Chattanooga, Tennessee) and Johnie "Mae" Brewster (Chattanooga, Tennessee); Niece, Nikki Callahan (Springfield, Ohio); Grandnephew, Mason Callahan (Springfield, Ohio); and Niece, Michelle Brewster (Chattanooga, Tennessee).



Edward was preceded in death by his former wife, Edith Brewster; mother, Lizzie Brewster; and brother, Lensie Brewster.



Service for Edward Brewster will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Covenant United Methodist Church, 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00 am until the time of service which will be at 12:00 noon with Pastor Ernest C. Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery at 3:30 pm. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and a face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

