Brice, Charlotte

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BRICE, Charlotte Age 81, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Holy Temple Church of God, 489 S Broadway Street, Trotwood, OH 45426, with Pastor Sandra Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

