BRICKER, Ludric Daniel "Dan"



86 of Bellefontaine, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at the Logan Acres Senior Community.



Dan was born July 16, 1934, in Mt. Vernon, OH, to the late Edison C. and Clara (Sperman) Bricker.



On December 24, 1966, in Lima, OH, he married Marilyn M. Ott, who survives.



Dan was a career truck driver for 50 years, driving for Kenosha Auto Transport (K.A.T.) He began his career at the age of 16 and continued driving for 50 years, traveling to 48 states as well as Canada and Mexico. After many years on the road he retired in 1998 from the same company he began with. Dan was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Dan is also survived by his daughter, Danielle Mae (William) Evox; grandchildren, Peighton (Jacob Crayton) Sambuco, Ryan (Tea) Sambuco and Megan (Allen Ogle) Sambuco; great-grandchildren, Hunter Sambuco and Bennett Ogle; sister,



Kathryn (Bricker) Brown; many nieces and nephews.



Dan is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Dorothy (Bricker) Knierman and Eleanore (Bricker) Stoot; brother,



Edison L. Bricker.



A Private Family service will take place at a later date.



Online Condolences may be expressed at



www.jenningsfarley.com