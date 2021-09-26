BRICKER, Victoria D.



Passed away peacefully September 22 at home in Centerville, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was born July 25, 1946, in Kansas City, MO, to James and Dixie Tubbs. She is



survived by Charles, her husband of 54 years, her daughter



Michelle Bricker West, son-in-law Raymond and grandchildren Lucinda, Tobias, Matilda and Joachim, all of St Paul, MN. She is also survived by her siblings Larry Tubbs of Foley, MO, Gagelene Dunkerley of Eden, NC, Phillip Tubbs of Paso Robles, CA, Gail Dillard of Olathe, KS, Barbara Honas of Dallas, TX, and Lindsay Tubbs of KC, MO, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. One brother Scott Tubbs precedes her.



She loved to travel, often to see artworks, and at one point had traveled to 33 foreign countries with friends and family, and making new friends along the way. She loved to play bridge and she loved to talk to people. Her laughter was



infectious.



Victoria loved to learn. She earned an associate degree in design, a Master of Fine Arts in Art History and a Master in



Social Work. She was employed by Family Service of Dayton, which became family to her as well.



A memorial service will be scheduled for later in October. Instead of flowers, please make charitable donations in her name to Planned Parenthood of SWOhio, Food Bank of



Dayton, ThinkTV of Dayton, and The Loft of Dayton.

