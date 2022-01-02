BRICKLES, Beverly Sue



Beverly Sue Brickles, 72, of Bellefontaine, passed away



December 22, 2021, in The James Cancer Hospital, Columbus. She was born March 3, 1949, in Springfield, the daughter of Harry and Helen



(Howard) Sowers. Beverly



enjoyed collecting Coca Cola memorabilia, doing puzzles, and anything to do with animals especially her cats and dogs. She is survived by three children; Rhonda S. (Harold) Brown, William F. Carnes II and Amanda D. McCall, grandchildren; Shonda, Shayla (Marcus), Xavier, Hara (Mitchel). Kobe, Taylor, Erica and Andrew, great-grandchildren; Rebecca, Alissa and Markell, siblings; Lee Howard and Jenny Sowers. She was preceded in death by her parents and her biological father;



Clarence Brickles. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

