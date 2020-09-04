BRICKNER, Patricia Jo Age 77, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born in Hamilton on March 18, 1943, the daughter of James F. and Eunice (Booth) Brandenburg. She was a graduate of 1960 Hamilton High School and had been employed as a mainframe operator at Ohio Casualty Insurance Company. She was a member of VFW Post 7670 Ladies Auxiliary and Am Vets Post 1983 Auxiliary. She is survived her daughter, Pamela J. Isaacs, three sisters, Lisa Roberts, Beverly Cason and Sharon Turner; two grandchildren, Amy Morgan and Joshua McWhorter; five great-grandchildren, Robert Morgan, William Hagar, Breanna McWhorter, Ashlyn McWhorter and Evan McWhorter; a great-great granddaughter, Vivian Grace Morgan; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Worley William Minor, Jr. and two brothers, Mike Brandenburg and Greg Brandenburg. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to cancer research. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

