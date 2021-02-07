BRIDGE, Stuart Emerson



Age 88, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on March 12, 1932, in Hamilton, the only child of the late Donald and Dorothy (Wright) Bridge. Stuart married Peggy Baker on February 10, 1951, in Liberty, IN, and they would have



celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in just one week. Together they had six children. He was a plumber/pipefitter with Local 392 and in the 1960's had to relocate his family to Henderson, NV, and Tucson, AZ, where he worked on missile sites and he was also owner of Quality Piping. Stuart was proud to be from New Miami and loved watching sports, especially if his family was involved. He was a very quick-witted, story-telling, jokester who loved helping others without their knowledge. He was a member of the Hugh L. Bates Lodge #686 F&AM and also a member of the First Baptist Church of Trenton. Stuart is survived by his wife, Peggy; sons, Ronald (Diana), Donald (Regina), Daniel (Sonya), Terry Joe (Mary), and Timothy (June); sister-in-law, Mary Ann Baker; 23 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his beloved dog, Teddy. To Stuart and Peggy there were no step-grandchildren, they were all treated as grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; only daughter, Cheryl; daughter-in-law, Debbie; grandson, Sean; and great-grandsons, Coty and Chase. A Visitation will be held from 5 pm to 6 pm on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 305 Cypress Avenue, Trenton, OH 45067. A Memorial Service will begin at 6 pm on Thursday at the church with Pastor Tim Smith officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stuart's name to the First Baptist Church of Trenton.



