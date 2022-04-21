dayton-daily-news logo
BRIDGES, Mark

BRIDGES, Mark Eric

"Corky"

Age 63 was born to Gilbert Stockton and Jeraline German (Bridges). He departed in life on April 8, 2022. He attended Fairview High School and the Inspiration Church. Preceded in death by parents Gilbert

Stockton, Jeraline Germany and George Germany (step-father), grandparents, James Bridges, Audie Mae Bridges,

Gilbert Stockton Sr. and Susie Stockton and nephew Freddie Henderson III and special friend Gale. Mark is survived by his sisters, Regina Bridges-Henderson (Robert) and Paula Stokes, daughter Sequoyha Gray, grandchildren Maeisha McDougal, Marquez Gray, Shontise Farmer, nieces Tatiana Stokes,

Jasmine Henderson and Destiny Hutcherson, and nephew Henry Hutcherson Jr. and special friends Deon and Eric Stone. Memorial Service will be 4PM, Friday, April 22, 2022, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary.


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

