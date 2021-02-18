BRIDGMAN, James

X

Age 72, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly on Mon., February 15, 2021, following a sudden illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie and by his parents, James and Monica Bridgman. He was an active volunteer with Brookville Baseball Club for many years. Jim is survived by children and spouses, Angela (Joe) Hooper, Brent (Shannon) Bridgman, Tracy (Aaron) Brown, Niki Bridgman (Bryan Gardner); grandchildren, Ashley, Jared, Austin, Brea, Allison, Logan, Trevor and Ava; brother, Greg Pencil and lifelong best friend, Dave Skolik, along with numerous other relatives and friends. A WALK-THRU visitation will be held at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, 2-4 PM Sunday, Feb. 21, which is also Jim's 73rd birthday. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Brookville Baseball Club. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

