BRIDGMAN,



Lucille S. "Lucy"



Age 90, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Lincoln Park Manor. Lucy received a scholarship to attend Academy of Holy Names, a college-preparatory school for girls. She was a 1952 graduate of the St. Joseph's Nursing School in Syracuse, NY. Shortly after graduating from St. Joseph's in 1952, she was appointed as a Second Lieutenant Air Force Reserve Nurse at Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson, Arizona, where she met her husband, the late, Charles (Jim) J. Bridgman and wed in 1954. Lucy was a founding member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She and her husband Jim were strong supporters and big volunteers at St. Peter Catholic Church and with CJ Athletics in the mid 70's and early 80's. Both are CJ Monogram Award winners. Lucy kept actively busy with her vegetable garden, fruit orchard, canning and knitting.



Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; and daughter, Kathleen McFadden. She is survived by her children, Stephanie (John) Bridgman, Chuck (Susan) Bridgman, Ken Bridgman, Paula Bridgman, and Tom (Heather) Bridgman; 11 grandchildren, Terry Kahan, Jessica Rivas, Chris Danahy, Molly & Tim McFadden, Chelsea Krug, Olivia Boch, Rachael, Emma, Mia & Tommy Bridgman; 9 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends.



Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Lucy's memory.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

