BRIEDE, Carolyn Sara



Age 47, of Liberty Township, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at her residence. She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, on July 16, 1973, the daughter of William H. and Lois Philips. She was employed as a financial analyst. Carolyn was a member of the Lebanon Presbyterian Church and was treasurer of DAR in Hamilton. She is survived by her husband, Robert "Mic" Briede, Jr.; her parents, Bill and Lois Philips; three sisters, Amy (Douglas) Brindley, Tina (John) Sinnette all of Columbus, Ohio, and Jennifer (Paul) South of West Alexandria, Ohio, and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences are available at



