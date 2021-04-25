X

BRIEDE, CAROLYN

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BRIEDE, Carolyn Sara

Age 47, of Liberty Township, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at her residence. She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, on July 16, 1973, the daughter of William H. and Lois Philips. She was employed as a financial analyst. Carolyn was a member of the Lebanon Presbyterian Church and was treasurer of DAR in Hamilton. She is survived by her husband, Robert "Mic" Briede, Jr.; her parents, Bill and Lois Philips; three sisters, Amy (Douglas) Brindley, Tina (John) Sinnette all of Columbus, Ohio, and Jennifer (Paul) South of West Alexandria, Ohio, and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences are available at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.